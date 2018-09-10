Expensive parking bill for man who ignored council warnings and kept breakdown van parked across four spaces in Boston street

A man who refused to move his break-down truck which had been left across four spaces over a long period of time is facing an expensive parking bill after Boston Council took him to court.

The DAF Recovery vehicle which was parked in Porcher Way, Boston, has been ordered to pay a total of £2,075 after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the Community Protection Notice.

The notice was served on Michael Woods, of Porcher Way, after he had ignored a number of formal requests to move the vehicle from the residential spaces.

Boston Magistrates Court was told at last Tuesday’s hearing by the council that there was evidence that the vehicle had remained in situ for a number of years, as weeds had grown around and under the vehicle.

Cllr Michael Cooper, leader of the council, said: "We take these kind of breaches very seriously, this inappropriate behaviour cannot be allowed.

“Causing distress to people's neighbours will not be tolerated."

Mr Woods was fined £750 for failing to comply with the Community Protection Notice and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £75 and costs of £1,250.

He was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order which said the vehicles were parked in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to health, he had refused to move them and his conduct caused harassment, alarm and distress.

The Criminal Behaviour Order ordered him to remove the Leyland DAF truck from Porcher Way and park it in an appropriate commercial unit, or industrial yard.

It also states that he must ensure that any vehicles parked outside the residential property in Porcher Way, or any residential street, are for private and domestic use, or parked for no longer than 48 hours if a vehicle is associated with the business.

He is prohibited from parking the DAF Leyland truck on Porcher Way, or any other residential street in the borough, unless engaged in the collection and dropping off of other vehicles; prohibited from repairing or dismantling any mechanically-propelled vehicle, or any electrical or mechanical machine or appliance in residential parking areas on Porcher Way, or any other residential street in the borough and ordered not to park any vehicle in Porcher Way so as to obstruct other residents from using the parking bays for their vehicles.

The order is in place for a period of 2 years.