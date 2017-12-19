Five given dispersal orders after suspected hare coursing in south Lincolnshire

Police in south Lincolnshire have responded to two more suspected incidents of hare coursing.

On Sunday December 17, two men from Surrey were stopped in Bourne in a Honda CR-V.

Although there was no evidence to support a prosecution, officers believed they had come to Lincolnshire for the purpose of hare coursing so the men were given Dispersal Notices requiring them to leave the county.

Under their dispersal powers the officers kept two dogs for the rest of the day to prevent hare coursing in neighbouring counties.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘The tactic of seizing dogs is a proportionate disruption tactic for officers to use to prevent offending. Hare coursing causes misery to our rural communities so we use all powers available to us to prevent and reduce offending’.

In a separate incident three men from Surrey who were stopped in Deeping St Nicholas in a Subaru were also given Dispersal Notices and left the county.

Lincolnshire Police have now seized 45 dogs as part of Operation Galileo.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We are often asked what happens to the dogs that we seize. When the dogs are seized under our dispersal powers they are kept in secure kennels at a police station and returned at the end of the day.

"When we seize dogs as part of a prosecution they are cared for in approved kennels and we apply to the court for forfeiture upon conviction."