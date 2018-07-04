Former Sleaford police constable faces hearing accused of breaches of integrity and discreditable conduct

A police officer formerly based at Sleaford is to face a public hearing accused of gross misconduct.

The conduct of Police Constable Darren Perry will be scrutinised at the hearing held in public on July 11 at Boston Police Station.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police say the officer was previously based at Sleaford police station and is alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour, namely integrity and discreditable conduct.

The statement goes on: “It is alleged that PC Perry engaged in a personal relationship whilst in work time, engaged in text communications whilst in work time that were both excessive and inappropriate, failed to take adequate steps in relation to reports of domestic violence, viewed inappropriate websites whilst on and off duty and actively participated in an inappropriate conversation on social media whilst off duty.

The identity of victims and witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.