Four arrested after man is stabbed in Boston

Four people have been arrested after a A 41-year-old man sustained a stab wound at a property in Oxford Street, Boston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment. The injury is not life threatening and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

Police news

Four people were arrested – a 17-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year old man and a 20-year-old man.

Enquiries are continuing and investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in the Oxford Street area of Boston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Please call 101 quoting incident 34 of 10 March 19, or to report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.