Four arrested and dispersal order in place today during animal rights protest

Police are on scene at Woodhead Brothers on Brunel Road, Pinchbeck, where a protest is taking place against animal cruelty.

Following some of the actions of the protestors, a dispersal order has been authorised to prevent harassment to members of the public and staff.

The dispersal order will be in place until 8pm this evening, Tuesday November 28, and covers Woodhead Brothers, Brunel Road, the approach road, Enterprise Way in Spalding. Also covered is Dalegate Food, Fulney Road North, Spalding.

Four people have been arrested for offences of obstructing the highway, obstruct police and fail to comply with a dispersal order, they remain in custody.