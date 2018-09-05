FRAUD ALERT: Police warning after reports of bogus crime prevention officer

Police have issued a warning after reports in Boston of someone claiming to be crime prevention officer.

Officers from Operation Signature, a newly launched Operation focused on identifying and protecting vulnerable victims of fraud in Lincolnshire, have issued a fraud alert after the reports.

They say they have been made aware of an individual knocking on doors in the Boston area, claiming to be a Crime Prevention Officer from Lincolnshire Police.

Officers stress that all employees of Lincolnshire Police carry identification, and would be happy to show it, and a quick call to the non-emergency number on 101 can check this.

Anyone who believes they have a bogus caller should let the police know on the same number, 101.