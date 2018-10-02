FRAUD ALERT: Police warning over tax fraud attempt in Boston area

Police have issued a warning after a report of fraudsters impersonating the tax man in the Boston area.

Operation Signature, which is a Lincolnshire Police initiative focusing on identifying and protecting vulnerable victims of fraud in Lincolnshire, issued the warning via Twitter today.

It states that officers have received a report of HMRC impersonation fraud in the Boston area.

The suspect caller claimed that the victim owed tax and that they needed to transfer a large sum.

The tweet stated: "This is a scam. Please warn your elderly family members and friends"