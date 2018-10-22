Fresh appeal to trace threat to kill suspect with links to Boston

Police have made a fresh appeal to find a man with Boston links wanted in connection with crimes including making a threat to kill.

Glen Brookes, aged 28, is also wanted in connection with breach of a harassment order, assault, theft and criminal damage

He was last seen in the Tattershall area but is thought to have connections with Boston, Lincoln and Leicester, say Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you have any information that could help us find Brookes, please call 101."