Further appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in abdomen and leg in Boston

Boston police have re-issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was stab following a fight earlier this month.

A man in his 20s suffered a stab wounds to his leg and abdomen following a report to police that a number of people were fighting in an altercation in Tunnard Street, Boston on July 14, at around 11pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his leg and abdomen which were not serious or life threatening.

Officers arrested two men in their 20s and one woman in her 20s – they have since been released under investigation.

Officers are still keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 549 of 14 July.