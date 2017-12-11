Further information and CCTV released in hunt for North Sea Camp absconder

Further information has been released about a North Sea Camp absconder who has now been missing for nearly two weeks - with police saying he may have remained in Lincoln.

Peter Sullivan, 54, absconded from North Sea Camp on November 29.

He was convicted previously of manslaughter and had been released a number of times but recalled for further offences such as burglary.

His original conviction for manslaughter was more than 30 years ago and he is not currently thought to pose a risk to the general public.

Officers investigating this case now say they suspect that he may have remained in Lincoln.

They said he spent time in America and talks with a slight accent which has been described as sounding Australian.

He is described as white, 5’11”, slim build, with a grey beard and receding hair.

New information from police says he is missing the top of his third finger on his left hand and has an interest in computer science and further educating himself.

He originates from the Kent area but no longer has ties to the area.

Officers said Sullivan is generally well spoken and may portray himself to be an educated man and can be manipulative and convincing.

CCTV has also been released which shows Sullivan in Lincoln centre on the day he absconded.

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 323 of November 29.