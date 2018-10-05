GARDEN EYESORE: Home owner who turned his garden into this scrapyard faces a big bill after court action

A Boston home owner who turned his garden into an illegal scrap yard is facing a bill of more than £4,000.

Boston Magistrates also imposed a criminal behaviour order on Peter Hall, the owner of 11 Grand Sluice Lane, requiring him to remove all the rubbish from his garden.

Neighbours have been complaining about the state of the garden for four years, when the Council was told Mr Hall was storing various waste materials there.

Although he did not live at the property he was using the garden to store waste that he collected from elsewhere.

A legal notice was served by the council, but Mr Hall ignored it and the waste remained.

And despite repeated further requests that he clear his garden, he failed to do so, so the council took legal action against him in order to protect neighbours from the anti-social behaviour.

Mr Hall appeared before the court on September 24 and pleaded guilty, and said his son was now dealing with it and hoped to have the garden clear by the end of October.

The court said Mr Hall had been given ample opportunity to comply.

They gave him a basic fine of £1,000, but because the offence had been going on for a long time raised this by a further £1,960 to make a total fine of £2,960 with a victim surcharge of £170 plus the council’s legal costs of £873.71, making a total payment of £4003.71.

They also ordered that Mr Hall cleared the garden within 28 days and stops storing waste material at any other property that he lives at.

Cllr Paul Skinner, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for regulatory services, said: “Mr Hall was given every opportunity by the council to stop using his garden as, in effect, a scrap yard, but he refused to cooperate.

"The council, faced with complaints from neighbours whose lives were clearly being adversely impacted by Mr Hall’s anti-social behaviour, felt that it had no choice but to use its legal powers.

"We hope that he will now finally clear his garden of all the waste materials.

"If he does not then the council will take further legal action against him.”