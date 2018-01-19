Hare coursers caught by drones after being pursued from Heckington to Swineshead Bridge

Police have praised the work of drone support after hare coursers were pursued from Garwick, near Heckington, to Swineshead Bridge this morning (Friday).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed a report of hare coursing in Garwick was made by a member of the public at just after 9am.

Images from the drone on the hunt for the two hare coursers. EMN-180119-153842001

They said officers were in pursuit of a car and when two men got out of their vehicle they used a bridge and railway line to get away before hiding by a drain in Swineshead Bridge.

Officers deployed one drone, then soon after another, and with the backing of dog support the two men were found and arrested

The spokesman said they were ‘hugely thankful’ to the member of the public and added :”We were unlikely to have caught and arrested two men without the drone support.”

One dog was also seized.

Today’s action means that so far since April, 2017, 53 dogs have been seized, 33 arrests have been made, 19 vehicles have also been seized and six people have been reported for summons.