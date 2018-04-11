Have you seen missing teenage girl from Sleaford?

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Danjia Kalkukalne.

Danjia was last seen getting into a vehicle on Butler Way, Sleaford, on Sunday April 8 at around 5.45pm, say Lincolnshire Police.

The teenager is described as white, with long blonde hair, of slim build, 5ft 5in in height and with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with three white stripes on the arms, black Nike trainers and blue jeans.

Danjia’s family are worried about her and would like to hear from her. If you know where she is or have any information about where she could be call 101.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Danjia Kalkukalne’s name in the subject box.