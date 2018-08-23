Heavy police presence after man's body is found

The body of a man was found yesterday morning at Fydell Court, Boston.

A number of police vehicles attended the scene, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Lincolnshire Police put out a statement on Twitter yesterday.

It said: "We have found the body of a man this morning on Fydell Court, Boston.

"We are treating his death as unexplained, there are no suspicious circumstances.

"We have a number of police vehicles at the incident to provide the man with some dignity while we deal with his sad death.

It is the second body found in Boston in a week, after a 36-year-old man was found at an address in Kyme Road last Friday.

Although initially investigated by police, a post mortem revealed he had died of natural causes.