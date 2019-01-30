Homeless helped by festive jumper day

Staff at Boston Borough Council who took part in the Christmas Jumpers to work day also donated valuable items to help the most vulnerable people in the town.

All staff who chose to wear a festive jumper for the day were asked to bring in goods that would help the homeless in the town.

The tinned and dried food and toiletries they brought in were then donated to the Boston’s Centrepoint Outreach charity, which helps those who find themselves without a home.

Elizabeth Hopkins, the centre’s chief executive, said the donations were used for the benefit of homeless and vulnerable clients and the food to provide hot snacks at the drop-in in Red Lion Street and included in emergency food parcels.

The toiletries were made available for drop-in clients who use shower facilities, she said.

In December, Centrepoint helped 63 homeless people and provided food, furniture, household items, clothing and bedding on 850 occasions to those most in need.

Staff dealt with 605 enquiries and 1,204 visits were made to the drop-in centre.

Workplaces all over the country take part in the Christmas Jumper Day, but those who behind the event at Boston Council were determined the festive fun should have a serious side.

Pauline Chapman and Luisa Stanney, executive assistants at the council, organised the Christmas jumpers fundraising event.

They said: “All the usual business gets done on the day staff wear their Christmas jumpers, but it brings a festive feel to work just for the day.

“For some years now we have aimed at making it work for a deserving local charity, and to remember those less fortunate than ourselves at that time of year.”

The donations were handed over at a presentation with Boston Council chief executive Phil Drury among those present.