Housing official denies defrauding pensioner

An employee with the Boston-based Mayflower Housing is set to face a jury trial after she denied defrauding an 85 year old woman out of more than £1,500.

Susan Hallgarth, who worked as a support services manager for the organisation, today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position.

She is alleged to have used the personal bank account of pensioner Betty Pilgrim to make purchases to the value of £1,516 from Amazon. The charge relates to the period between May 2 and July 21, 2014.

Hallgarth, 58, of Vacherie Lane, North Kyme, was granted bail to appear back before the Crown Court for a trial scheduled to be held in March 2019.