Hunt for Boston man who walked out of escaped from custody at town's magistrates' court

Police are trying to track down Jordan Jay Gilbert (24) who has walked out of Boston Magistrates Court before being sentenced for offences today.

Gilbert, of Willoughby Road Boston, had been remanded in custody following a disqualified from driving offence and walked out of the court's foyer at around 2.30pm today, Tuesday January 16.

This happened before he was due to be sentenced. He was wearing a large dark coloured raincoat and is approximately 5ft 6. If you have seen him please contact 999 rather than approach him.

Superintendent Phil Vickers said: "We anticipate that he will be looking for someone to help him and possibly provide a bed for the night. I'd like to make it clear that assisting an offender is in itself an offence and we'd be looking to investigate anyone providing assistance to him."

You can report anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.