Illegal immigrant stopped by police for driving with mobile phone had fake documents and a knife

An illegal immigrant was caught after he was stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Mon).

Hekuran Azizi was asked to produce his documents after officers saw him with the phone pressed to his ear as he drove along Sydney Street, Boston.

Azizi produced a Greek driving licence and Greek identity papers but the documents were in the name of another man.

Rosemary Kavanagh, prosecuting, said “Both of the items resembled genuine documents but were subsequently found to be counterfeit.”

When the car was searched a knife was found in the foot well of the front passenger seat.

Azizi was arrested and went on to admit that he had obtained the false documents in Spain and used them to enter the UK.

Miss Kavanagh added “He is an Albanian. He has been living in the UK since 2015 under a false name.”

Azizi, 24, of Markhouse Road, Walthamstow, East London, admitted two charges of possessing an identity documents with false intention as a result of being stopped on 12 March this year.

He also admitted possession of a bladed article, making a false statement to obtain car insurance, driving with a licence, driving without insurance and driving while using a mobile phone.

He was jailed for 12 months.

David Eager, in mitigation, asked that Azizi be given credit for making admissions following his arrest and entering guilty pleas.