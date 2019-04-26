Investigation continues after human leg discovered in New Waltham

Police remain at the scene in the New Waltham area today (Friday, April 26) following the discovery of a human body part yesterday morning.

As reported previously, Humberside Police received a report at around 6.45am yesterday (Thursday), stating that a suspected human body part had been found on a path near to the old railway track at Louth Road in New Waltham.

Officers and forensic experts attended and a cordon was immediately put in place while enquiries began at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhodri Troake said: “The body part has now been recovered and has been forensically examined, and while we are still in the very early stages of the investigation, we can confirm it is human and is a small section of a lower leg and foot.

“Further detailed forensic examinations and analysis will now be conducted to ascertain the identity of the individual and to establish the exact circumstances.

“Numerous enquiries are being carried out as part of the investigation to determine what events may have occurred prior to this incident, how the body part came to be on the path and also the length of time it may have been in situ in the area.

“Additional information will be made available as and when we are in a position to provide more details.

“A scene and police cordon will remain in place over the few next days as detectives and forensic experts continue enquiries and we would ask people to please allow officers space and time to be able to progress the investigation.”

Anyone with any information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 85 of April 25.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.