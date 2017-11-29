Investigation into hare coursing event across South Lincolnshire today

Police are investigating reports of a hare coursing event in South Lincolnshire this morning.

Hare coursing has been reported in Amber Hill and Sibsey, Wigtoft, Friskney and Bicker in the Boston area and the Lutton area of South Holland.

It is believed that at least four vehicles are involved.

How you can help police fight hare coursing by looking out for this activity:

* The most obvious sign is groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path.

* They will usually be estate cars, four wheel drives or vans. It will be obvious looking inside whether there is evidence of dogs or not.

* They often travel in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing minders.

* They will often use binoculars to spot hares.

* Coursers will often walk along the edge of a field to frighten a hare into the open.

See it: Report it

If you see hare coursing taking place, or suspect it is happening in your area contact police immediately on 101.

Officers advise that you do not approach the participants.

It may help police if you can answer any of these questions when reporting hare coursing:

* Are the suspect/s alone or in a group?

* Do they have equipment with them?

* Do they have dogs or firearms with them?

* Where are they going?

* Where have they been?

* What do they look like?

* Have they any vehicles?

* What are the number plates and vehicle models?

* Can you safely get a photograph?

Report all sightings on 101. If hare coursing is in progress, dial 999.