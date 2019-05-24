Jail for motorist who had been on road for 10 years and had never taken a test

A motorist who had driven on roads in the UK for 10 years without ever having taken a test was caught by police in Boston.

Lauris Belickis was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday after he admitted having a fake licence.

The court was told how he was eventually caught after police stopped a VW Golf car he was driving in Broadfield Lane, Boston.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said that the car was impounded by police until Belickis could produce documents to show he was entitled to drive.

But when he turned up at Boston Police Station later to collect the car he produced a fake Latvian driving licence.

But officers suspected it was fake, and when quizzed further, it transpired that Belickis had never taken a driving test anywhere.

Mr Scott said: "The inquiry officer suspected it to be a forgery.

"The defendant was arrested and interviewed. He said he didn't have as driving licence and had never taken a driving test in the United Kingdom or any other country.

"He said he had been driving for 10 years and during that time he had been named as a driver on other people's insurance. He said he paid £350 for the licence and it arrived at his house."

Belickis, 35, of Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, admitted a charge of possession of a false identity document with intent to deceive as a result of producing the fake licence on 1 April. He was jailed for two months.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Belickis accepted he was facing a jail sentence for what he had done.