Jury discharged after clearing Boston area driving instructor of second sexual assault charge but failing to agree on nine further verdicts

A driving instructor has today (Thursday) been cleared of a second charge of sexually assaulting one of his female pupils.

But the jury at Lincoln Crown Court was then discharged from reaching any further verdicts in the trial of Keith Warner after telling the judge there was no prospect of them reaching any further decision which 10 of them could agree to.

A decision on whether the prosecution are to seek a retrial on the remaining nine charges of sexual assault involving three pupils was adjourned to tomorrow (Friday).



Warner, 61, of Outgate, Leverton, near Boston, denied a total of 11 charges of sexual assault. He was cleared of two of the charges .



The driving instructor was accused of kissing, stroking and hugging the young women while giving them lessons.



Warner did not give evidence to the jury during the six-day trial.



But he told police in a series of interviews that he did not inappropriately touch any of the students.



Warner admitted to officers he was tactile but said he had no sexual intentions towards any of them.



The jury was told that Warner ran a driving school in the Boston area for 10 years.



He has since surrendered his driving instructors licence to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.