Kirton car trader jailed after impersonating trading standards officer

A Lincolnshire car trader who admitted impersonating a trading standards officer in an attempt to recover a dangerous car was today (Fri) jailed for 12 months.

Mark Drury, 44, took a truck to recover the Honda car from a garage near Kings Lynn just days after it was sold to an innocent buyer at the yard where he was

Lincoln Crown Court

manager in Kirton, near Boston.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the car was in an un-roadworthy condition when it was sold to the woman buyer on 8 September, 2017.

Jonathan Goulding, prosecuting, said the vehicle's prop shaft and rear drive shafts were missing after being removed by a qualified mechanic the day before.

This meant the car's brakes could fail and the rear wheels could come off.

Mr Goulding said the car's new owner noticed a "crunching" noise the day after buying the vehicle and took it to the Whittington garage in Kings Lynn where the defects were observed.

The garage in Kirton was contacted but on 13 September Drury and an associate arrived at the Whittington garage with a recovery truck.

Mr Goulding told the court Drury claimed to be a trading standards officer and carried out an inspection of the vehicle. He also tried to drive it away but the garage became suspicious.

During a voluntary interview Drury denied any involvement and appeared to try and change his appearance by shaving his hair and wearing glasses, Mr Goulding added.

The court heard Drury had previous convictions for dishonesty and common assault.

In mitigation the court was told Drury had no involvement in the sale of the Honda and had been diagnosed with a "reactive attachment disorder" after seeking help from a counsellor.

Drury of Garfit's Lane, Boston, pleaded guilty to the supply of a dangerous product on a limited basis that he had no involvement in the sale and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Drury he was a "dishonest man" and described the condition of the car as potentially "catastrophic."

The judge said: "What you did was to take a recovery truck from Lincolnshire to Norfolk with an associate.

"You then impersonated a trading standards officer.

"You were challenged and spoke to a trading standards officer from Lincolnshire, but you brazened it out and pretended you were a man called Keith Darnes from Norfolk trading standards."