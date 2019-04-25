Kirton man tried to force his way into ambulance carrying a patient, court told

AMBULANCE staff had to lock their doors and call for the police after a man tried to get into their vehicle and then swung on the wing mirror trying to get up onto the bonnet.

Ross Steven James Anderson, 27, of Jessop Court, Kirton, admitted using threatening behaviour during the incident, which happened in the early hours of the morning of March 28 on the A16 Spalding Road.

Marie Stace, prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, said ambulance staff, who were transporting an elderly patient to hospital, had to call the police at 2.20am because Anderson, who was said to have a black eye, was running in front of vehicles in the road and also tried to get into the ambulance saying he wanted a lift.

She said that when police officers arrived, he got into their van but then decided to leave, and took his jacket and shirt off but then refused to get out.

Ms Stace said Anderson had been subject to a suspended prison sentence until just five days before this incident.

Anderson said he had been attacked and had been trying to get away from his attackers.

“I just wanted the ambulance to help me get to Spalding,” he told the magistrates. “The whole night had been a poor decision.”

Fining him £400, the magistrates said the situation had been aggravated because he had interfered with an ambulance transporting a patient.

Anderson was also ordered to pay £125 in costs and charges.