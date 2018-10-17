Let down over a lift led to drink-driving offence

A BOSTON man who was banned from driving, took his mother’s car to drive to work because he had been let down by his usual lift, a court has heard.

Deividas Kuzvchovas, 26, of Dennis Estate, Kirton admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court. Marie Stace, prosecuting, said Kuzvchovas was stopped by police at 1.45pm on August 18.

He was driving a Vauxhall Astra in South End, Boston, despite having been banned for 18 months by Lincoln Magistrates Court in August 2017.

Michael Alexander, in mitigation, said he fully admitted the offence when he was interviewed.

He told police he needed to get to work in Spalding but the people who were meant to take him couldn’t so he took his mother’s car as she was away on holiday.

The magistrates banned him for 12 months, effectively an addition of eight months to his original driving ban.

They also ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.