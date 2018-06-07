Man, 26, due to be sentenced after being found guilty of child pornography offences

A man has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register after admitting various offences of possessing child pornography, including one of a man having sex with a five year old girl.

Troy Newton, 26, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of distributing an indecent photograph of a child when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police had received information that indecent images of children had been uploaded to Newton’s computer at his home and a search warrant was executed on September 27 last year.

He said Newton’s iPhone was also seized and altogether 52 level C pictures had been found, two level B and one at level A which was a one minute moving image of a man having sex with a girl about the age of five.

Newton told police he had been on a chat site since 2016 and the images had been sent to him.

All the offences took place between October 2016 and September 2017.

He said he knew it was wrong but he found it easier to talk to people on a chat line than in real life.

Mr Clare said Newton had been ‘very emotional’ at his interview and had said he had ‘let people down’.

The magistrates sent Newton to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on a date to be notified and ordered him to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register within three days.

He was grated unconditional bail.