Man, 27, stored indecent images of children

A BOSTON man who had a memory stick containing indecent images of children will be sentenced at the crown court.

Neil Cripps, 27. now living at Morton Terrace, Haven Village in Boston admitted two offences of distributing an indecent photograph of a child on May 18 last year and three offences of possessing indecent photographs of children between January 2014 and January 2016.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Marie Stace said police were alerted to the fact that indecent images of children had been uploaded using Facebook from Cripps’ previous address at Spilsby and obtained a search warrant.

She said a search of the property revealed a memory stick containing Category A and Category B images in a box under a bed, unknown to his former partner who was still occupying the property.

She said Cripps was arrested at his new address in Boston and in interview, fully admitted downloading and distributing the images, saying that he did so because he was ‘curious’.

Ms Stace said that in the view of the Crown Prosecution Service, the offences should be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on a later date. Magistrates agreed and Cripps was released on conditional bail.