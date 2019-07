A man today (Mon) admitted carrying out an armed raid on a Boston convenience store.

Andrew Hough pleaded guilty to attempting to rob staff at the One Stop Shop on Kingsway, Boston, of cash on 19 April this year.

Hough, 42, of Bowman Close, Boston, also admitted charges of possession of a crossbow and possession of a knife on the same date.

Judge Simon Hirst remanded Hough in custody and adjourned sentence until Friday.