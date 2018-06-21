Man appears in court charged with attempting to murder two women near Boston

A 31-year-old man accused of attempting to murder two women near Boston has today (Thursday June 21) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

James McDonald faces two charges of attempting to murder Susan McDonald and Helen Seymour in Kirton, near Boston, on May 18.

McDonald, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name and did not enter a plea when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning.

He also faces a third allegation that he was in possession of a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, on the same occasion in Kirton.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a date to be fixed.

McDonald, now of Arnold Lodge, Cordelia Close, Leicester, will next appear for a plea and case management hearing.