Man arrested after alleged racial abuse of Boston United player

Police arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment after a Boston United player was alleged to have been abused during a game.

The team were playing Peterborough Sports at the York Street stadium on Saturday when the alleged incident happened.

Reports suggest Boston sub Jonathan Wafula confronted some Sports fans towards the end of the game before being dragged away by two of his teammates.

Boston manager Craig Elliott said of Wafula: “He’s not happy at all. I made a few enquiries and hope it got dealt with.

“From what he’s said they said to him, it’s horrendous and needs dealing with quickly.

“I’ve never seen him like that to be honest with you. I trust the lad 100 per cent and it’s wrong and there’s no need for it in life.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment after the game.

He has been released under investigation, a statement said.