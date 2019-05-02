Man arrested in Boston street assault investigation

Police investigating a serious assault in Boston this week have arrested a man.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a statement saying a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is being questioned by officers.

The alleged assault occurred in Ingram Road, Boston, near to the junction of Shaw Road around 9.45pm on Monday 29th April.

The male victim, said to be in his 40s, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, as a result of the incident and was said to be in a critical condition on Monday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses that were in this area around this time to make contact with the investigators by calling 101, quoting incident 461 29/04.

They are also asking anyone who may have been travelling through this area with a Dashcam in their vehicle to make contact.