Man bit and kicked officers at police station

A 37-year-old man has been ordered by town magistrates to pay compensation to two police officers he assaulted after being arrested following a domestic incident.

Armands Juskovs, of Skirbeck Road, Boston, who admitted assaulting PCs Stokes and Williamson, was said to have been taken to the police station on Lincoln Lane following a domestic incident at his home on April 21.

Prosecuting, Emma Wright said that when he was in a holding cell, he banged his head against a wall and had to be taken to the floor for his own protection.

After he had calmed down, he was put on a bench but he threw himself to the floor and kicked an officer on the leg and had to be taken back to a cell because of his behaviour.

When the two officers were removing his track suit bottoms because of fears he might self harm, Juskovs bit PC Stokes on the hand and then kicked PC Williamson.

In interview later, Juskovs said he had been ‘extremely drunk’ and could not remember the incident at all.

Ms Wright told the court that 71 police officers and staff had been assaulted in the county in 2017, many of whom had found it difficult to return to front line policing duties.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said neither of the officers suffered from long term injuries as a result of the assault.

Juskovs was fined a total of £292 and ordered to pay £115 in costs, as well as paying £75 in compensation to each of the officers.