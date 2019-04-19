Man carrying a crossbow and knife tried to rob Boston store

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man carrying a crossbow and a knife tried to rob a store in Boston.

Police were called at just after 5am today (April 19) to the One Stop store on Kingsway, Boston following a report of an attempted robbery.

A man entered the store and was seen carrying a crossbow and a knife.

Nothing was taken and the offender, who was dressed in all black, left the premises towards Valentine Close and in the direction of Woad Farm Road.

Detective Inspector Gail Hurley said: “This must have been a frightening incident for staff at the store.

“We believe this is an isolated incident but we would encourage anyone who saw the incident, or who has information, to contact us to help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 53 of April 19.