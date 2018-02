A man has been charged with being drunk and disorderly after police attended Station Road, in Kirton, last night (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were called to a report of threatening behaviour at 7.07pm.

Michael Patten, 28,, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He will appear before Boston Magistrates on March 21.

Anyone with further information should call 101 quoting incident 388 of February 20, 2018.