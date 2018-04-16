Man charged after stabbing in Boston at the weekend

A man has been charged after a stabbing in Boston left a man in a serious condition in hospital at the weekend.

The teenager who was initially arrested has been released under investigation.

West Street in Boston

Rafal Grochowski, 20, of Willoughby Road, Boston, has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear Lincoln Magistrates this morning, Monday April 16.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when a man in his 20s was stabbed near the clock repair shop in West Street at 2.15am and was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.

Police are aware that a number of people were outside the Jolly Crispin pub and may have information that can help with the investigation.

Boston Policing Inspector Andy Morrice said: “This is a highly unusual and terrible incident and we are working hard to establish what has happened and why. It is a criminal offence to carry a knife and police have powers to stop and search. There is absolutely no need carry a knife and it is extremely rare for us to come across someone doing so.

“Possession is extremely serious and those found to be carrying a knife can receive custodial sentences. If you believe someone is carrying a knife or other weapon, please ensure you report it immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101 quoting incident 25 of 14 April.