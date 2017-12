James Wellbellove, 21, from The Paddock, Kirton, will attend Lincoln Crown Court on January 15 charged with carrying a knife in a public place, at Tomlinson Way, Ruskington, on December 15.

Wellbelove appeared before Lincoln Magistrates last week where his case was passed to Crown Court to be dealt with.

He is also charged with affray and assault by beating on the same occasion.