A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to two incidents of police impersonation fraud in Boston.

On April 11 and April 17 this year Mohamed Abdulahi, of Cumberland Market in Camden, London, is alleged to have committed fraud by false representation by posing as a member of the police and instructing two people in Boston to hand over large quantities of cash and high value items.

He has been remanded to appear in Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.