Man convicted of manslaughter absconds from HMP North Sea Camp

Police are apppealing for information after a man serving a sentence for manslaughter absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

Peter Sullivan, 54, absconded from North Sea Camp near yesterday, Wednesday November 29.

He was convicted previously of manslaughter however this was over 30 years ago and he is not currently thought to pose a risk to the general population.

Sullivan is described as white, 5’11”, slim build, with a grey beard and receding hair.

Call 101 with incident reference number 323 of 29 November if you have any information.