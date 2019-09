Armed officers were deployed to a property in Friskney when police received concerns a man was in possession of a firearm.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police reads: “We received a call at 3.47pm on September 16 reporting a concern for safety.

“This related to a person at a property on Dickon Hill Road, Friskney.

“A man was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Negotiators and armed officers were deployed.

“The male was detained under the Mental Health Act.”