Man detained under the Mental Health Act after incident involving a machete in Boston

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Thursday) that a 22-year-old man arrested in connection with an incident in Boston yesterday has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have arrested a 22 year old man on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Boston, earlier today (August 7).

“Officers were called to a car park on Wide Bargate, Boston, following a call at 9.38am reporting a man with a machete.

“John Adams Way was closed while officers pursued the man, who was later arrested.

“No member of the public was injured.

“Due to the serious injury sustained by the offender in today’s incident, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

“The same man had been arrested on Sunday (August 4) for affray, following an incident in Spilsby Road.

“Following this incident, he had been released under investigation and we continue to establish the circumstances of that offence.

Fran Harrod, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Boston, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the officers who dealt with this call, who showed commendable bravery.

“This was a difficult incident for members of the public to witness, but I’d like to stress that officers were quickly with the male and ensured no members of the public were placed at risk from him.

“The man is currently in custody at Boston Police Station, with detectives progressing the investigation tonight.

“Our investigations continue and we would like to hear from anyone who has information that can assist our enquiry.”

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 123 of August 7 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quouting incident number 123 of August 7 in the subject box of your email.