A man has been charged with robbery in relation to an incident in a Boston shop in April.

Police say the man is due to appear in court today in relation to the incident at the One Stop Shop in Kingsway, Boston, on April 19.

Andrew Hough, 42, of Bowman Close, Boston, has been charged with robbery; possession of a bladed article; and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday June 10).