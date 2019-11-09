Man fined after Boston street attack on unknown victim caught on CCTV

Man fined for attack

Bogdan Vasize, 28, of Hartley Street, Boston, who admitted threatening behaviour, was said to be one of two men kicking and punching the unknown man in Strait Bargate at 4am on October 6.

When police attended only Vasize was still there and he told officers he had been in a night club and had had a disagreement with five Romanian gypsies and he had chased one of them and punched him.

He said he was drunk and that it was out of character for him.

Tony Davies, mitigating, said Vasize had lost his temper after he and his friends had been assaulted but accepted he had over reacted.