Man fined for abusive behaviour at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

A man who tried to grab and kiss a female police officer who had been called by ambulance staff at Boston Pilgrim Hospital because he was being abusive, has been fined by magistrates.

Zdzislaw Zebrowski, 38, of Annette Close, Spalding, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said officers were called at 7pm on April 8 because ambulance staff were having problems with Zebrowski, who was in the back of an ambulance receiving treatment. Zebrowski, who was drunk, started grabbing at the officer and trying to kiss her and also tried to push his way into the hospital.

Zebrowski, who was not represented, told the court that when he was depressed he tended to drink alcohol.

Fining him £166, the magistrates told him that NHS and police staff were there to help people and should not be subject to abuse. He was also ordered to pay £115 in costs.