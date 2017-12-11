Man found with serious injuries hours after ‘trying car door handles’ dies

A man who was found with serious injuries hours after allegedly been seen trying car door handles has died in hospital following his injuries.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses after the man in his 40’s was found outside the Church Hall (opposite Kingsway) on Skirbeck Road, in Boston, around 12.40am on Sunday, December 3.

He had earlier been involved in an altercation with the public at about 11.27pm, on Spilsby Road, near the Mill Inn.

The man was taken to Boston Pilgrim and then Queen’s Medical Centre in a very serious condition, but police have confirmed the man has now died.

Since the incident officers have put out several appeals for information - particularly around the drivers and occupants of two vehicles that were seen to stop for a short time at the location and possibly spoke with the man.

The first car is possibly a small silver or light coloured hatchback and travelled from Kingsway onto Skirbeck Road, heading in the direction of South End.

The second car is possibly a small blue hatchback car and travelled from the South End direction along Skirbeck Road and turned into Kingsway.

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 35 of December 3.

You can also report anything anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.