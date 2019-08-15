Man in court in relation to incident which lead to Boston road closure after reports of man waving a machette around

A man has appeared in court in relation to an incident which saw Boston's John Adams Way closed off after reports of a man waving a machette.

Przemyslaw Kuziel, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with offences including possessing an offensive weapon and making threats to kill.

He has been charged with the following in connection with an incident on John Adams Way in Boston on August 7th.

The road was closed during the incident on August 7 while officers pursued the man who was later arrested.

Kuziel has also been charged with affray, attempted GBH, and three counts of criminal damage, as well as possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 16th at Lincoln Crown Court.

A police statement issued today said: "Officers were called to a car park in Wide Bargate, Boston, at 9.38am on August 7th to reports of a man with a weapon.

"John Adams Way was closed while officers pursued the man, who was later arrested.

"No member of the public was injured.

"We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct."