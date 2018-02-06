Man in court on attempted murder charge after Kirton ‘stabbing’

A man is due to appear in court this morning (Tuesday) charged with attempted murder following an incident in Kirton in which a woman received stab wounds to her legs on Sunday.

Joshua King, 23, of Cleymond Chase, Kirton, Boston, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ court.

It follows an incident where Lincolnshire Police were called to a property on Cleymond Chase, just after 9pm on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who saw anything at the time or with further information is asked to call 101 quoting Incident 420 of February 4.