Man in hospital with serious facial injuries following two ‘connected incidents’

Police are appealing for witnesses to two connected incidents in Boston which have seen a man end up in hospital in a serious condition.

Police say that at 11.27pm on Saturday (December 2) a man in his 40’s was seen on Spilsby Road near the Mill Inn.

He was involved in an altercation with the public and it is believed he was trying car door handles.

Then, just a couple of hours later at around 1.10am on Sunday (December 3), the man was picked up from outside The Rectory on Skirbeck Road by East Midlands Ambulance Servuce,

He was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital after sustaining a serious facial injury and later transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in a serious condition.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating who this injured man was as it is not yet known.

“We need to hear from anyone that was in either area at these times, or who has information about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 35 of December 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.