Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Boston - teenager arrested

A man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in Boston early yesterday morning, a teenager has been arrested and remains in custody.

One man in his 20s was stabbed near the clock repair shop in West Street at 2.15am on Saturday April 14 and was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury. One man in his teens has been arrested in connection with the attack and remains in custody.

Police are aware that a number of people were outside the Jolly Crispin pub and may have information that can help with the investigation.

Boston Policing Inspector Andy Morrice said: “This is a highly unusual and terrible incident and we are working hard to establish what has happened and why. It is a criminal offence to carry a knife and police have powers to stop and search. There is absolutely no need carry a knife and it is extremely rare for us to come across someone doing so.

“Possession is extremely serious and those found to be carrying a knife can receive custodial sentences. If you believe someone is carrying a knife or other weapon, please ensure you report it immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101 quoting incident 25 of 14 April.