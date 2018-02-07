Man jailed after chasing and injuring co-worker with axe

A man has been jailed for 42-months after chasing a work colleague with an axe and causing injuries to their hand and arm.

A 50-year-old Hamek Singh, of Freiston Road, Boston, was sentenced on Monday for possessing an axe in a public place, and attempted wounding with intent, at Lincoln Crown Court.

On the August 18, call-handlers received a 999 call at 12.53pm, and upon arrival officers found Singh had chased a work colleague with an axe following an argument, causing injuries to the victims hand and arm.

Singh had chased the victim out of the work premises, and then onto Freiston Road.

Officers had arrested the offender within 11 minutes of the 999 call coming in to call-handlers.

The victim was taken to hospital, and Singh was arrested, and remanded until appearing in court.

OIC DC Toby Manley, CID Boston, said: “We will not tolerate violent behaviour in public places. That is why it was important that this offender was arrested quickly, and given a prison sentence where he can have time to reflect on his decisions.

“It is simply wrong to attack anyone, especially in a public place where innocent members of the public could be harmed, and affected by what they see. This simply won’t be tolerated, and It was important that this offender was taken off the streets.

“I also want to thank the members of the public who witnessed and assisted with our investigation, which also meant them speaking in court. This was pivotal in getting the offender of the streets and I want to thank them for their assistance.”

Magistrates sentenced Singh to 42-months imprisonment.