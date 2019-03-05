Man robbed Boston town centre shop armed with a knife

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery which took place at the OMMarket store on Witham Place, Boston, on Sunday evening, March 3.

At 7.23pm, a man described as wearing dark jeans, dark top and described as skinny with a tattoo on his neck, entered the store. The tattoo was described as faded blue and appeared to be words of some sort.

Lincolnshire Police news

The man reportedly had his face covered and left on a bicycle.

During the time he was in the store, the man reportedly was in possession of a knife and took some money from the till.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw the robbery take place, or thinks they know someone who may match this description. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a man riding a bicycle along Red Lion Street onto Chapel Street at 7:17pm on Sunday.

If you think you can help, please get in touch on one of the following ways, by calling 101 quoting incident 328 of 3 March, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 328 of 3 March in the subject line.